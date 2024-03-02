Global condemnation follows deadly Israeli gunfire near aid convoy

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Global condemnation flowed on Friday after Israe­li forces in war-ravaged Gaza opened fire as Pal­estinian civilians scrambled for food aid during a chaotic incident which the health ministry said killed more than 100 people.

The Israeli military said a “stampede” occurred when thousands of desperate Gazans surround­ed a convoy of 38 aid trucks, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some who were run over by the lorries.

An Israeli source acknowledged troops had opened fire on the crowd, believing it “posed a threat”. Gaza’s health ministry called it a “massa­cre” and said 112 people were killed and more than 750 others wounded. French President Em­manuel Macron, in a post on social media plat­form X, expressed his “strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law”. Iran denounced “the barbaric attack by the Zionist regime”, Chi­na said it was “shocked”, and the head of the Arab League said the “brutal” act showed “total con­tempt for human life”.