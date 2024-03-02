Saturday, March 02, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs1,100 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs1,100 per tola
March 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs216,800 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs215,700 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs943 to Rs185,871 from Rs184,928 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,382 from Rs169,517, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively. The price of gold in the international market in­creased by $10 to $2,067 from $2,057, the Associa­tion reported.

