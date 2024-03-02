Saturday, March 02, 2024
Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Agencies
March 02, 2024
International, Newspaper

MOSCOW  -  Hundreds of mourners gath­ered near a church in southern Moscow on Friday, braving the prospect of arrests to pay their respects to late Russian oppo­sition leader Alexei Navalny.

The ceremony comes two weeks after Navalny died in an Arctic prison. His supporters ac­cuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering his top critic. The Kremlin, which has denied involvement in Navalny’s death, on Friday warned against “un­authorised” protests around the funeral. Under grey skies, hun­dreds of mourners still queued near the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church in Maryino, where the service is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT).

Agencies

