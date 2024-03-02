ICAO completes assessment of Pakistan’s aviation security system

ISLAMABAD - The USAP-CMA Audit Team from the In­ternational Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has completed its assessment of Pakistan’s aviation se­curity systems, informed a spokesman on Friday. He said a briefing was held at the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Au­thority (CAA), where the team, consisting of four members, provided an overview of the full-scale audit conducted on Paki­stan’s aviation industry security systems. During the debriefing session, Oscar Rubio Annibal, the team leader, congratu­lated the Director General (DG) of CAA on the signifi­cant improvements made, particularly following the recent enactment of the CAA Act 2023 legislation. The team was pleased to see that CAA not only surpassed the new 2023 ICAO benchmark effort­lessly, but also came close to achieving the ICAO goals set for 2030. During the assessment, the audit team primarily focused on evaluating the CAA Avia­tion Security Directorate for a duration of five days. Subsequently, for the fol­lowing four days, they examined the implemen­tation of security proto­cols in various aviation security areas at Jinnah International Airport, in­cluding the airport itself, the Airport Security Force (ASF), domestic and in­ternational airlines, cargo companies, ground han­dling companies, catering companies, and more. Ad­ditionally, the team vis­ited the Passport Office and received a briefing, and expressed their sat­isfaction with what they observed. They also inter­acted with the FIA immi­gration staff and reviewed their procedures.