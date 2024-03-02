ICP ramp up security ahead of PSL

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Po­lice have put security on high alert in the federal capital during the visit of Pakistan Super League teams to Islamabad and Rawal­pindi, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that secu­rity officials have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the residential hotel of cricket teams to strengthen the security. Veri­fication of the hotel staff is being ensured, additional police squads are being deployed around the hotel, which is always ready to control law and orders in any un­toward situation. Safe City smart cars and mobile jammers vehicles are also deployed in the motor­cade to strengthen the security of the team and ensure surveillance. A team of police commandos equipped with modern weapons will perform squad duty along with the convoy. Islamabad Capi­tal Police and other law enforce­ment departments will perform route duties. Air surveillance will be done with the help of modern drone cameras. Islamabad Capital Police along with CDA will ensure the sweeping by removing bushes on the green belt on both sides of the route. Moreover, search and combing operations will be car­ried out in slums areas near the route. Keeping in view the conve­nience of the public, alternative routes will be given to maintain the flow of traffic throughout the city. Islamabad Capital Police are utilizing all available resources in order to ensure the security of foreign and domestic players and to maintain law and order throughout the city.