Inter-collegiate competitions thrive at Margalla College

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad model college F-7/4, Margalla hosted an exhilarating event featuring One-Act Plays and Computer Graphics, drawing participation from 10 teams rep­resenting various IMCG colleges. The distinguished Professor Far­hat mujtaba graced the occasion as the worthy Chief Guest. The event, attended by judges, includ­ing the honorable Principal Ms. Ayesha Kiani, faculty, and enthusi­astic students, showcased remark­able talent. The atmosphere was vibrant as prizes were distributed among the winning teams, with IMCG (PG) F-7/4 securing the first prize. In a gracious gesture, they passed the trophy to IMCG F-7/2 as a mark of camaraderie, be­ing the host college. In Computer Graphics competition Anood Hira from F-10 Commerce College bagged first position while Hijab Zahra host college and Fatima Habib from G-10/4 college secure second position and Anood Nazir was marked third position. Cer­tificates were bestowed upon all participants, fostering a sense of appreciation for their efforts. The chief guest and judges received bouquets from the Principal as tokens of gratitude, culminating in a highly successful and refreshing event for minds and souls alike.