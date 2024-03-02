Inter-collegiate competitions thrive at Margalla College

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad model college F-7/4, Margalla hosted an exhilarating event featuring One-Act Plays and Computer Graphics, drawing participation from 10 teams representing various IMCG colleges. The distinguished Professor Farhat mujtaba graced the occasion as the worthy Chief Guest. The event, attended by judges, including the honorable Principal Ms. Ayesha Kiani, faculty, and enthusiastic students, showcased remarkable talent. The atmosphere was vibrant as prizes were distributed among the winning teams, with IMCG (PG) F-7/4 securing the first prize. In a gracious gesture, they passed the trophy to IMCG F-7/2 as a mark of camaraderie, being the host college. In Computer Graphics competition Anood Hira from F-10 Commerce College bagged first position while Hijab Zahra host college and Fatima Habib from G-10/4 college secure second position and Anood Nazir was marked third position. Certificates were bestowed upon all participants, fostering a sense of appreciation for their efforts. The chief guest and judges received bouquets from the Principal as tokens of gratitude, culminating in a highly successful and refreshing event for minds and souls alike.