Jane Marriott, Maryam discuss increase in British scholarships for Punjab students

LAHORE - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Clara Strandhoj, Head of the British High Commission La­hore Office here on Friday.

During the meeting, Jane Marriott congratulated Mary­am Nawaz Sharif on her his­toric appointment as the first woman Chief Minister and expressed good wishes for her tenure. The chief minis­ter thanked the British High Commissioner for her wish­es.

Discussions focused on increasing scholarships for Punjab students in top Brit­ish universities and pro­moting girls’ education. The exchange of technology for monitoring air quality index to address climate change and environmental pollution was also discussed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared her vision on gov­ernance and transparency, highlighting the Digital Pun­jab initiative. The British High Commissioner praised the Digital Punjab vision, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed her commitment to modernize Punjab through digitalization.

She also assured all pos­sible facilities to British in­stitutions for setting up an IT University and informed about the IT Park project in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz Sharif men­tioned that the IT Twin Tow­ers project will be initiated in Lahore very soon.