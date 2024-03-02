Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jane Marriott, Maryam discuss increase in British scholarships for Punjab students

Jane Marriott, Maryam discuss increase in British scholarships for Punjab students
Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  British High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Clara Strandhoj, Head of the British High Commission La­hore Office here on Friday. 

During the meeting, Jane Marriott congratulated Mary­am Nawaz Sharif on her his­toric appointment as the first woman Chief Minister and expressed good wishes for her tenure. The chief minis­ter thanked the British High Commissioner for her wish­es. 

Discussions focused on increasing scholarships for Punjab students in top Brit­ish universities and pro­moting girls’ education. The exchange of technology for monitoring air quality index to address climate change and environmental pollution was also discussed. 

Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared her vision on gov­ernance and transparency, highlighting the Digital Pun­jab initiative. The British High Commissioner praised the Digital Punjab vision, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed her commitment to modernize Punjab through digitalization. 

PPP leader stresses democratic values, national development

She also assured all pos­sible facilities to British in­stitutions for setting up an IT University and informed about the IT Park project in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz Sharif men­tioned that the IT Twin Tow­ers project will be initiated in Lahore very soon.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1709345797.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024