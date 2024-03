KARACHI - Two alleged robbers were killed in an intense ex­change of fire with the police in the Teen Hatti area of Karachi. According to details, the police claimed they were engaged in an encounter with the alleged dacoits. Both the gunned-down robbers have been identified, they added. The robbers also had a crimi­nal record, the police said. The dead bodies of rob­bers were shifted to a nearby hospital and further investigation was underway