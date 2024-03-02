KPCSW launches gender analysis of health sector plan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW), supported by GIZ, successfully launched the findings of the Gender Analysis of the Health Sector Strategic Plan 2018-25 and Education Sector Plans 2020-25 in a one-day seminar. The seminar convened diverse stakeholders committed to advancing gender equality in the province.
Amna Durrani, Director Programs, explained that the objective was to incorporate a gender lens into the Health Sector Strategic Plan (HSSP) 2018-25 and Education Sector Plan 2020-25’s policy actions, strategies, and programs. Guest of Honor, Rakhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Harassment of Women at Workplace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the importance of addressing harassment to promote the inclusion of girls and women in education and mainstreaming their access to health.
Jehangir Azam, Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted initiatives aimed at bringing back out-of-school children, especially girls. Special Secretary Health Department Habibullah appreciated the Women Commission’s role in identifying areas needing focus in the Health Sector Strategic Plan for greater inclusion of women in healthcare and improved access to health services.
The interactive session participants endorsed the findings, emphasizing the need for a greater focus on gender-based violence services, mental health, and social determinants of women’s physical health in the HSSP. These findings are expected to play a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity and enhancing the quality of education and health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Key participants included representatives from civil societies and various government departments, expressing a collective commitment to implementing recommendations for meaningful change, paving the way for a more progressive and gender-inclusive society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.