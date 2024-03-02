KPCSW launches gender analysis of health sector plan

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Commission on the Status of Wom­en (KPCSW), support­ed by GIZ, successfully launched the findings of the Gender Analysis of the Health Sector Stra­tegic Plan 2018-25 and Education Sector Plans 2020-25 in a one-day seminar. The seminar convened diverse stake­holders committed to ad­vancing gender equality in the province.

Amna Durrani, Direc­tor Programs, explained that the objective was to incorporate a gender lens into the Health Sec­tor Strategic Plan (HSSP) 2018-25 and Education Sector Plan 2020-25’s policy actions, strategies, and programs. Guest of Honor, Rakhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Har­assment of Women at Workplace in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, emphasized the importance of ad­dressing harassment to promote the inclusion of girls and women in edu­cation and mainstream­ing their access to health.

Jehangir Azam, Ad­ditional Secretary Ele­mentary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, highlighted in­itiatives aimed at bring­ing back out-of-school children, especially girls. Special Secretary Health Department Habibullah appreciated the Wom­en Commission’s role in identifying areas needing focus in the Health Sector Strategic Plan for great­er inclusion of women in healthcare and improved access to health services.

The interactive session participants endorsed the findings, emphasiz­ing the need for a great­er focus on gender-based violence services, men­tal health, and social de­terminants of women’s physical health in the HSSP. These findings are expected to play a pivot­al role in fostering inclu­sivity and enhancing the quality of education and health services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Key participants in­cluded representatives from civil societies and various government de­partments, expressing a collective commitment to implementing recom­mendations for mean­ingful change, paving the way for a more pro­gressive and gender-in­clusive society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.