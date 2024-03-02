KPIC, TIP join hands for open governance

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In­formation Commission (KPIC) has forged a strategic partnership with Transparency International-Paki­stan (TIP) to enhance collabora­tive efforts in upholding merit and transparency in public affairs con­ducted by public entities. The Mem­orandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed by Farah Ha­mid, Chief Information Commis­sioner of KPIC, and Kashif Sheikh, Executive Director of TI-Pakistan, in the presence of other senior of­ficers from both organizations.

The essence of this collaboration lies in the joint commitment to rais­ing mass awareness about the Right to Information Act (RTI) and pro­viding training for Public Informa­tion Officers (PIOs) to ensure the seamless flow of public informa­tion. Both institutions are optimis­tic about the positive impact of this partnership, aiming to facilitate cit­izen integration into public affairs