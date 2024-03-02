KPIC, TIP join hands for open governance

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) has forged a strategic partnership with Transparency International-Pakistan (TIP) to enhance collaborative efforts in upholding merit and transparency in public affairs conducted by public entities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed by Farah Hamid, Chief Information Commissioner of KPIC, and Kashif Sheikh, Executive Director of TI-Pakistan, in the presence of other senior officers from both organizations.
The essence of this collaboration lies in the joint commitment to raising mass awareness about the Right to Information Act (RTI) and providing training for Public Information Officers (PIOs) to ensure the seamless flow of public information. Both institutions are optimistic about the positive impact of this partnership, aiming to facilitate citizen integration into public affairs