Lahore Region qualify for super three round of National U16 Cricket C’ship

LAHORE - Lahore Region U16 qualified to super three round of the ongoing National U16 Cricket Championship, when they outclassed Bahawalpur Region by 199 runs here at LCCA Ground. Khizer Butt hammered 120 runs and was named player of the match while Saifullah was also given a special prize as the best bowler. LRCA Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain gave man of the match award to Khizer Butt on behalf of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed while Mian M Aslam, Finance Manager, gave a special prize to Saifullah as the best bowler of the match. Lahore Region remained unbeaten in pool C and won all five league matches to claim top position on points table with 10 points. The super three round now has been shifted to Lahore from Faisalabad, which is going to commence from March 3 and all matches of super three round including final to be played at LCCA Ground Lahore. BRIEF SCORES: LAHORE REGION 338/8 in 50 overs (Khizer Butt 120, Aaliyan Salman 50, Ali Khokhar 50; Hanfia Mehdi 4/64, Muhammad Ahmed 2/33) beat BAHAWALPUR REGION 139/10 in 44.2 overs (Baber Arshad 50*; Saifullah 4/23, Taj Muhammad 2/19) by 199 runs.