Lahore Region qualify for super three round of National U16 Cricket C’ship

LAHORE - Lahore Region U16 quali­fied to super three round of the ongoing National U16 Cricket Champion­ship, when they outclassed Bahawalpur Region by 199 runs here at LCCA Ground. Khizer Butt ham­mered 120 runs and was named player of the match while Saifullah was also given a special prize as the best bowler. LRCA Manager Cricket Opera­tions Abid Hussain gave man of the match award to Khizer Butt on behalf of LRCA President Kha­waja Nadeem Ahmed while Mian M Aslam, Fi­nance Manager, gave a special prize to Saifullah as the best bowler of the match. Lahore Region re­mained unbeaten in pool C and won all five league matches to claim top posi­tion on points table with 10 points. The super three round now has been shift­ed to Lahore from Fais­alabad, which is going to commence from March 3 and all matches of super three round including fi­nal to be played at LCCA Ground Lahore. BRIEF SCORES: LAHORE REGION 338/8 in 50 overs (Khizer Butt 120, Aaliyan Salman 50, Ali Khokhar 50; Hanfia Mehdi 4/64, Muhammad Ahmed 2/33) beat BAHA­WALPUR REGION 139/10 in 44.2 overs (Baber Ar­shad 50*; Saifullah 4/23, Taj Muhammad 2/19) by 199 runs.