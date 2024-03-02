LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing crack­down against illegal construc­tion, demolished and sealed sev­eral structures and properties here on Friday. On the directions of the Director General LDA Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa, the team took action in Ferozepur road ar­eas, Johar Town, Nasheman Iqbal and Controlled Area. An illegal commercial hall, service station, workshop, shops, double story building and some other ille­gal structures were demolished while more than 25 shops were sealed. The operation was su­pervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Director Town Plan­ning IV and Director Town Plan­ning VII, while the properties seized/demolished had multiple notices issued against them.