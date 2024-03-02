Saturday, March 02, 2024
Malik thrashes Swiss player to enter ITF Dubai Masters final

Azhar Khan
March 02, 2024
LAHORE   -  Pakistan’s seasoned senior ten­nis player, Rashid Malik, deci­mated the third seed, Hans Ueli Ritschard of Switzerland, with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory, propelling him into the singles final of the ITF Dubai Masters in Dubai. The match, a testament to Malik’s enduring prowess on the court, saw him outplay Ritschard, a seasoned competi­tor and former Davis Cup player for Switzerland, in a one-sided affair that lasted just under an hour. From the outset, Malik set a high tempo, breaking Ritschard’s serve early in the match and nev­er looking back. His aggressive playstyle and sharp net skills left little room for Ritschard to find his rhythm, allowing Malik to se­cure the first set 6-1 with ease. 

The second set mirrored the first, with Malik dominating play from the baseline and showcas­ing his exceptional fitness and tactical acumen, culminating in a 6-0 rout to seal his place in the final. The victory sets up a highly anticipated clash with the tournament’s number two seed, Andrzej Jermakow of Poland, in what promises to be a challenging contest for the veteran Pakistani player. Malik, undeterred by the prospect, remains focused on his ultimate goal for the year: clinch­ing the ITF Dubai Masters title as a stepping stone towards claim­ing the World Championship title in Mexico. His performance in Dubai underscores his unwaver­ing commitment to the sport and his ambition to not only win the prestigious ITF Masters title but also to make a significant impact at the World Championship later this year in Mexico. As Malik pre­pares for the final showdown in Dubai, his sights are firmly set on victory, with the larger objective of the World Championship title fueling his resolve. His remark­able journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring tennis players in Pakistan and around the world, proving that with dedication, hard work, and pas­sion, achieving greatness is pos­sible at any age.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

