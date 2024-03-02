Matloob seizes lead at JA Zaman Golf amid challenging conditions

LAHORE - The 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship is unfolding with gripping intensity at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. The tournament, a showcase of Pakistan’s finest golfing talent, has reached a pivotal moment as Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison takes a commanding lead at the end of the second round. With a stellar performance, Matloob has posted an aggregate score of 140 (-4), demonstrating remarkable consistency and an astute ability to navigate the demanding course. Hot on his heels are Muhammad Nazir of Rawalpindi and Kashif Masih of Garrison, both tied at a score of -3, setting the stage for a thrilling contest. Masih, who led after the first day, saw his lead slip away with a second-round score of 73.
The championship is witnessing a tightly packed leaderboard, with notable players including last year’s champion Ahmed Baig, Pakistan’s top-ranked Muhammad Shabbir, and Minhaj Warraich of Rawalpindi – all within striking distance, just two shots behind the leader. The second day’s play was marked by challenging weather conditions, including a slight drizzle and gusty winds that tested the players’ resilience and adaptability. Matloob Ahmed, leveraging his past success and deep knowledge of the course, capitalized on Par 5’s and showcased an exceptional putting game, setting him apart from his competitors.
In contrast, Kashif Masih struggled with the par 3’s, and Hamza Amin, a joint leader from the first day, encountered difficulties that saw him tumble to a T14 position after recording two double bogeys and a scarcity of birdies. Defending champion Ahmed Baig and Muhammad Shabbir, the nation’s top golfer, remain formidable contenders, with their exceptional skills making them capable of surging ahead in subsequent rounds. Minhaj Warraich, once a junior sensation, is also proving to be a force in the professional circuit.
The tournament also welcomed amateurs to the fray, with Tipu Raja of Rawalpindi shining brightly by matching the day’s lowest round across both categories with a score of 68, placing him at the forefront of the amateur competition.As the championship progresses, with rain and persistent winds expected to intensify the challenge, the players are bracing for a rigorous test of their skills.