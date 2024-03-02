Matric annual exams commence across Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI - The first annual Matriculation examination 2024 commenced on Friday where Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (RBISE) has finalized foolproof arrange­ments in the division.

According to an RBISE spokes­man, the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division had finalized best pos­sible arrangements to make the exams foolproof and transpar­ent in all respects. He informed that lists of the examination staff were sent to the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for checking the records of all the staff including Resident and Dis­tributor Inspectors, Superinten­dents, Deputy Superintendents and Invigilators.

Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Ex­aminations Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi had directed the authori­ties that all available resources should be utilized to eliminate cheating and copy mafia.

He further said that in­structions were issued by the Commissioner to the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Com­missioners and Assistant Com­missioners of all the districts that the monitoring of all the examination centers should be done daily. The officers were also directed to conduct the monitor­ing of the examination center strict and comprehensive so that the examination could be com­pleted smoothly.

The RBISE spokesman said that the Chairman Board and Controller of Examinations is­sued special instructions to the focal persons and members of six vigilance committees regard­ing Standard Operating Proce­dures issued by the board.

Chairman squad, special squad, mobile inspectors and vigilance committees were di­rected to inspect the examina­tion centers on daily basis and send the reports to the board office. Required steps would be taken and the complaints would be addressed immedi­ately, he added. A central con­trol room had been established in the board office while sepa­rate control rooms had also been established in the Chief Executive Office at the district level, he informed.

He said that the Chairman and the Controller had asked all the examination staff to perform their duties with utmost hon­esty so that the foolproof exami­nation could be conducted in a peaceful environment.