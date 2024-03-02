Minor crushed, five hurt in road mishaps

BOUREWALA - In a two separate incidents, a minor was crushed to death while five others in­cluding two teachers were hurt on Friday. According to rescuer, the speeding car ran over six-year-old boy, Faizan was playing near vehari road resulting his death on the spot. The driver escaped the scene along with the car. In sec­ond incident, a car carrying two school teachers with as many children struck into the tree situated alongside luddan road. As per the eye-witness, steer­ing of the car was locked which led to lose control of the driver on speed of the vehicle. Rescuers shifted the wounded persons to THQ hospital with further information is yet awaiting by the authority. Condition of the driver is said to seri­ous in the hospital.