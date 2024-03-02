MOU signed between AWT, University of Child Health Sciences

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) is proud to announce its re­cent collaboration with the newly established ‘Univer­sity of Child Health, Sciences, in a groundbreaking effort to provide financial assistance to deserving students pursu­ing professional degrees. In this regard, an MOU signing ceremony was held here on Friday, at Arfa Karim Tower under the auspices of Chair­man (PHEC), Dr Shahid Munir , Vice Chancellor of UCHS, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq and Director scholarships program, Allah Walay Trust (AWT), Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt.

In this noble initiative, AWT will offer financial aid to cover tuition fees and hostel and mess expenses of the students furthering its mission of pro­moting education and empow­ering the youth of Pakistan, as will as, reaffirming AWT’s commitment to expanding its reach and support for higher education across the nation.

Speaking about the col­laboration, Vice Chancellor of University of Child Health Sci­ences, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: “We are de­lighted to financial support of Allah Walay Trust to help de­serving students in their pur­suit of higher education.

Director Scholarships Pro­gram AWT, Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, said that the AWT will give financial aid to deserving students to cover their Uni­versity fee, hostel and mess expenses. From onward AWT has added the provision of monthly stipend of Rs 7000 for day scholars and Rs 5000 for hostelits respectively. It is per­tinent to mentioned that, few month back, AWT also signed MOUs with 8 public sector uni­versities, including PU, KEMU, AIMC, FJMU, UET, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Univer­sity of Engineering n Technol­ogy Rasul and Punjab DeMont­morency dental college.