MOU signed between AWT, University of Child Health Sciences

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) is proud to announce its recent collaboration with the newly established ‘University of Child Health, Sciences, in a groundbreaking effort to provide financial assistance to deserving students pursuing professional degrees. In this regard, an MOU signing ceremony was held here on Friday, at Arfa Karim Tower under the auspices of Chairman (PHEC), Dr Shahid Munir , Vice Chancellor of UCHS, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq and Director scholarships program, Allah Walay Trust (AWT), Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt.
In this noble initiative, AWT will offer financial aid to cover tuition fees and hostel and mess expenses of the students furthering its mission of promoting education and empowering the youth of Pakistan, as will as, reaffirming AWT’s commitment to expanding its reach and support for higher education across the nation.
Speaking about the collaboration, Vice Chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership: “We are delighted to financial support of Allah Walay Trust to help deserving students in their pursuit of higher education.
Director Scholarships Program AWT, Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, said that the AWT will give financial aid to deserving students to cover their University fee, hostel and mess expenses. From onward AWT has added the provision of monthly stipend of Rs 7000 for day scholars and Rs 5000 for hostelits respectively. It is pertinent to mentioned that, few month back, AWT also signed MOUs with 8 public sector universities, including PU, KEMU, AIMC, FJMU, UET, Agriculture University Faisalabad, University of Engineering n Technology Rasul and Punjab DeMontmorency dental college.