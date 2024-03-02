MQM to be accommodated: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari yesterday said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan will be accommodated on the slots which the PPP and the Pakistan Mus­lim League (Nawaz) had spared for the allies.

Speaking to journalists here, the PPP chief said that there were slots which had been discussed between the PPP and the PML-N. “There are slots that have been discussed between the PPP and the PML-N. Those slots that have not been discussed can be shared with the MQM, I am sure,” he said when asked about the Sindh Governor.

Bilawal declared his commitment to serving the nation alongside the PML-N. He emphasized the completion of their strategic planning and readi­ness. In recent days, Bilawal had expressed appre­hensions regarding the actions of President Arif Alvi, highlighting potential legal consequences for “breaching constitutional mandates.” Emphasizing the importance of following constitutional pro­cesses, Bilawal Bhutto dismissed the idea of im­peachment if President Arif Alvi, proposing instead that a new president should be elected through the established electoral procedures. Meanwhile, PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari formed a sub-committee regarding Punjab affairs, consisting of Nadeem Af­zal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani.