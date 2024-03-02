MQM to be accommodated: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari yesterday said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan will be accommodated on the slots which the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had spared for the allies.
Speaking to journalists here, the PPP chief said that there were slots which had been discussed between the PPP and the PML-N. “There are slots that have been discussed between the PPP and the PML-N. Those slots that have not been discussed can be shared with the MQM, I am sure,” he said when asked about the Sindh Governor.
Bilawal declared his commitment to serving the nation alongside the PML-N. He emphasized the completion of their strategic planning and readiness. In recent days, Bilawal had expressed apprehensions regarding the actions of President Arif Alvi, highlighting potential legal consequences for “breaching constitutional mandates.” Emphasizing the importance of following constitutional processes, Bilawal Bhutto dismissed the idea of impeachment if President Arif Alvi, proposing instead that a new president should be elected through the established electoral procedures. Meanwhile, PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari formed a sub-committee regarding Punjab affairs, consisting of Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani.