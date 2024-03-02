Murder accused held at airport

BOUREWALA - Police arrested the accused at Lahore airport who was attempting to flee abroad after committing the mur­der. DSP Zafar Iqbal had placed the killer’s name, Hassan Chaudhary, in ECL to arrest him with the help of immigration authority.

According to police, the alleged killer, resident of 469/ EB of Fatehpur vil­lage, killed Shahbaz, inhab­itant of the same town and fled away. The reason of the murder, the police said the slain had submitted appli­cation to the police pointing out about the illegal prop­erty of Hassan Chaudhry constructed in the public domain. It prompted the revenue department to de­molish the building to se­cure the official place.

SP Investigation and and DSP reached out the pro­testers to ensure of arrest­ing the killer. Later, the po­lice shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy.

LANDLORD KILLS MAN FOR RESORTING POLICE TO DEMOLISH ‘ILLEGAL PROPERTY’

