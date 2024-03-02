MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

MULTAN - A vigorous cleanliness campaign has been started in city like Punjab province, under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Mul­tan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched operation clean up in the city to pro­vide neat and clean environment to the citizens. A grand cleanliness operation was also conduct­ed in connection with the month of Ramadan. Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob visited different areas of the city and made in­spection of the attendance and performance of the sanitary staff. Manager Operation Anwar ul Haq gave detailed briefing on the cleanliness op­eration and performance. CEO Shahid Yaqub said that the cleaning system has been devised in the double shift for Ramadan bazaars and worship places. He said that making cleanliness ideal was ideal. CEO said that the supply of new machinery and manpower to the operation wing has been started which will further improve the sanitation system. Full combing operation will be conduct­ed for the whole month under the directions of Punjab Chief minister.

‘TRANS EDUCATION AIMS AT MAKINGCOMMUNITY ECONOMICALLY,SOCIALLY EMPOWERED’

Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar said that through transgender education, attention was being paid to skill development, making the com­munity members economically and socially em­powered. The SED is making continuous efforts to improve the provision of standardized educa­tion and enhance their technical training, he said while talking to the media after inspecting the stalls of items made by transgender school stu­dents during his visit to Government Girls Com­prehensive Higher Secondary School Gulgasht. President Multan Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal, Chief Instruc­tor TEVTA Muhammad Islam, representatives from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Emerson University, UNICEF, Akhuwat, Sanjh Foundation and officials from the education department, civil society members and transgender community, and a large number of students were present. The Secretary said that in collaboration with UNESCO, transgender students have been taught tailoring, industrial tailoring, beauty parlor skills, market­ing, computer, and other courses to open doors of employment for them and align them with the requirements of the modern era.