Nawaz fails to get Fazl’s support in NA

ISLAMABAD - High level talks be­tween PML-N and JUI-F have failed as the latter insisted on sitting on opposition benches and not to join the coalition government.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with JUI-F chief Mau­lana Fazl ur Rehman which was also at­tended by the leaders from both sides. Inside sources told The Na­tion that purpose of approaching JUI-F by PML-N was to seek its vote for the election of the prime minister.

Later, talking to me­dia, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the meeting between two sides remained very productive. He said both the leaders also held a one-on-one meeting. “Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has always been guiding us on national is­sues,” Rana Sanaullah said. However, he made it clear that Nawaz Shar­if didn’t come to Maula­na Fazl ur Rehman for seeking any vote. Mau­lana Abdul Gafoor Haid­eri of JUI-F told the media that JUI-F has adopted a principled position of not joining the government and the party would not change the decision.