Nawaz fails to get Fazl’s support in NA

ISLAMABAD - High level talks between PML-N and JUI-F have failed as the latter insisted on sitting on opposition benches and not to join the coalition government.
PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman which was also attended by the leaders from both sides. Inside sources told The Nation that purpose of approaching JUI-F by PML-N was to seek its vote for the election of the prime minister.
Later, talking to media, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the meeting between two sides remained very productive. He said both the leaders also held a one-on-one meeting. “Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has always been guiding us on national issues,” Rana Sanaullah said. However, he made it clear that Nawaz Sharif didn’t come to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman for seeking any vote. Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri of JUI-F told the media that JUI-F has adopted a principled position of not joining the government and the party would not change the decision.