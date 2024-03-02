Newly-elected PFB members assume office for four-year term

LAHORE - The Pakistan Federa­tion Baseball (PFB) declares the triumph of its Elective General Council Meeting held on February 28 here at a local hotel, steered by the adept leadership of federation’s president Shau­kat Javed. The event drew active participation from provincial baseball associations and vari­ous wings of the federation. The election results resoundingly re­affirm the mandate for President Shaukat Javed and Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah. The leadership ensemble features Sr Vice Presi­dent Muhammad Hamood Lakh­vi, Vice Presidents Arif Shahzad, Ayaz Khan, Haider Khan Lehri, and Muhammad Jamil Kamran.

Tahir Mehmood steps into the role of treasurer, while members at large include Shah Manzar Farid, Musdiq Hanif, and Tariq Nadeem. Special appointments include Moazzam Khan Klair as executive director and Sheikh Mazhar as media director. Fur­thermore, Shah Manzar Farid has been elected chairman of Base­ball 5, and Mohsin Khan assumes the position of chairman of the selection committee. The distin­guished presence of Arshad Sat­tar from the Pakistan Olympic As­sociation (POA) marked a notable aspect of the proceedings. Presi­dent Shaukat Javed and Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah extended heartfelt gratitude to all partici­pants and warmly congratulated the newly elected members. Fakhar Shah welcomed Moazzam Khan Klair as the new executive director, expressing appreciation for the trust vested in him by the president and the council. The incoming leadership anticipates a dynamic four-year term, ush­ering in a promising era for the advancement and promotion of baseball across Pakistan.