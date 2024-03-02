Newly-elected PFB members assume office for four-year term

LAHORE - The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) declares the triumph of its Elective General Council Meeting held on February 28 here at a local hotel, steered by the adept leadership of federation’s president Shaukat Javed. The event drew active participation from provincial baseball associations and various wings of the federation. The election results resoundingly reaffirm the mandate for President Shaukat Javed and Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah. The leadership ensemble features Sr Vice President Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, Vice Presidents Arif Shahzad, Ayaz Khan, Haider Khan Lehri, and Muhammad Jamil Kamran.
Tahir Mehmood steps into the role of treasurer, while members at large include Shah Manzar Farid, Musdiq Hanif, and Tariq Nadeem. Special appointments include Moazzam Khan Klair as executive director and Sheikh Mazhar as media director. Furthermore, Shah Manzar Farid has been elected chairman of Baseball 5, and Mohsin Khan assumes the position of chairman of the selection committee. The distinguished presence of Arshad Sattar from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) marked a notable aspect of the proceedings. President Shaukat Javed and Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and warmly congratulated the newly elected members. Fakhar Shah welcomed Moazzam Khan Klair as the new executive director, expressing appreciation for the trust vested in him by the president and the council. The incoming leadership anticipates a dynamic four-year term, ushering in a promising era for the advancement and promotion of baseball across Pakistan.