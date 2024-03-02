No compromise on KP’s rights: QWP leader

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) pro­vincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao emphasized on Friday that his party would staunchly oppose any attempts to amend the Indus River System Authority Act 1992, ensuring the protection of provincial rights.

Sherpao, in a statement from Watan Kor, asserted that the IRSA was established to oversee the fair distribution of water from the In­dus River among the federating units. Addressing media reports about the IRSA chairman’s ap­pointment, he reiterated the QWP’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, firmly resisting any amendments to the Act. Furthermore, Sherpao expressed concerns about poten­tial conspiracies to roll back the 18th Constitutional Amendment, which granted provincial auton­omy. He vowed to resist any such efforts, emphasizing that the 18th Amendment played a crucial role in securing provincial rights and would be protected at all costs.

The QWP provincial chairman warned against the repercussions of undoing the 18th Constitutional Amendment, stating that it could lead to unrest among residents of smaller federating units, which would be detrimental to the feder­ation. He also alleged a conspiracy behind the recent general election, claiming that true representatives of the Pakhtuns were deliberately kept out of Parliament.

Sikandar Sherpao concluded by affirming the QWP’s unwaver­ing commitment to advocating for the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa and pledged to continue rais­ing its voice against injustice.