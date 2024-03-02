No shortage of drugs in Punjab’s govt hospitals: Secy Health

LAHORE - Sec­retary Health Punjab, Ali Jan has rules out the claims of shortage of drugs in government hospitals of the province including Multan stating that essential medicines are readily available. In a clari­fication statement on Friday, he emphasized that reports of medi­cine scarcity were baseless and misleading as there was sufficient budget and stocks for medicines. Ali Jan highlighted that, in line with vision of Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz, free medicines were being provided in govern­ment hospitals to ensure access to healthcare for all.