No shortage of drugs in Punjab’s govt hospitals: Secy Health

LAHORE - Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan has rules out the claims of shortage of drugs in government hospitals of the province including Multan stating that essential medicines are readily available. In a clarification statement on Friday, he emphasized that reports of medicine scarcity were baseless and misleading as there was sufficient budget and stocks for medicines. Ali Jan highlighted that, in line with vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, free medicines were being provided in government hospitals to ensure access to healthcare for all.