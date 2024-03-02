NYPD cricket team visited Central Police Officer Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The New York Police Department’s (NYPD) cricket team visited the Central Police Office Islamabad and met with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that Islamabad Capital Police officers and cricket team members were also present on the occasion. During the meeting various matters were discussed including the inauguration of sport events. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the cricket event is to boost the morale of police personnel, attract them towards healthy activities, and promote mental and physical well-being along with law and order duties. He emphasized that sports bring refinement in character, maturity in roles, and contribute to a healthy society. He further mentioned that such initiatives help to reduce the gap between the police and the public, and sports are essential for improving health. Moreover, he expressed that in the future, such sports activities will continue to foster better cooperation among different departments.