OIC to hold meeting on Palestine next week

Anadolu
9:05 AM | March 02, 2024
International

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Friday it will hold an "extraordinary meeting" of its Council of Foreign Ministers on March 5 "to discuss the continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people." 

The pan-Islamic body in a statement said the session will convene at its headquarters in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Last November, the OIC and the Arab League held a joint summit in Riyadh, which adopted a number of decisions including assigning a committee to tour world capitals and seek to stop the Israeli war against the Palestinian people.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion have killed more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children. The initial Hamas attacks killed about 1,200 people.

The onslaught has also caused mass destruction, displacement and conditions for a famine in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

International

