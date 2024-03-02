Over 7.7m kids to be administered anti-polio drops in KP: EOC

PESHAWAR - Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed preparations for the National Immunization Days (NID), intending to vaccinate over 7.7 million children under the age of five against polio across the province.
The initial phase of the campaign kicked off in Lakki Marwat and D I Khan on February 26, targeting more than 0.6 million children. The second phase, set to commence on March 3, will focus on vaccinating approximately 7.1 million children in the remaining areas. Additionally, eligible children will receive a supplementary dose of Vitamin-A during this campaign.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication/EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit at the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) on Friday. Attendees included Deputy Coordinator EOC Zeeshan Khan, UNICEF and WHO representatives, NSTOP team leader, health department officials, and communication and operations personnel.
Abdul Basit affirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the polio virus. Stressing the importance of vaccinating every eligible child, he emphasized vigilant supervision and monitoring at all levels to ensure the campaign’s quality and identify any gaps.
He called upon all segments of society, especially parents, elders, religious scholars, civil society organizations, and the media, to support the national cause of polio eradication.
The meeting disclosed that 31,851 teams of trained polio workers, including mobile, fixed, transit, and roaming teams, have been deployed across the province. Additionally, 7,220 area in-charges will supervise these teams to ensure all targeted children receive polio drops.
To guarantee the security of polio teams, approximately 48,000 security personnel have been deployed in the designated areas, as revealed during the meeting.