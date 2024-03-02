Over 7.7m kids to be administered anti-polio drops in KP: EOC

PESHAWAR - Emergency Operations Cen­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed preparations for the National Immunization Days (NID), intending to vaccinate over 7.7 million children un­der the age of five against polio across the province.

The initial phase of the cam­paign kicked off in Lakki Mar­wat and D I Khan on February 26, targeting more than 0.6 mil­lion children. The second phase, set to commence on March 3, will focus on vaccinating ap­proximately 7.1 million chil­dren in the remaining areas. Ad­ditionally, eligible children will receive a supplementary dose of Vitamin-A during this cam­paign.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Special Secretary Health for Po­lio Eradication/EOC Coordina­tor Abdul Basit at the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) on Friday. Attendees included Deputy Coordinator EOC Zeeshan Khan, UNICEF and WHO representatives, NSTOP team leader, health department officials, and communication and operations personnel.

Abdul Basit affirmed the gov­ernment’s unwavering commit­ment to eradicating the polio vi­rus. Stressing the importance of vaccinating every eligible child, he emphasized vigilant supervi­sion and monitoring at all levels to ensure the campaign’s quali­ty and identify any gaps.

He called upon all segments of society, especially parents, elders, religious scholars, civ­il society organizations, and the media, to support the national cause of polio eradication.

The meeting disclosed that 31,851 teams of trained po­lio workers, including mo­bile, fixed, transit, and roam­ing teams, have been deployed across the province. Additional­ly, 7,220 area in-charges will su­pervise these teams to ensure all targeted children receive po­lio drops.

To guarantee the security of polio teams, approximately 48,000 security personnel have been deployed in the designat­ed areas, as revealed during the meeting.