Pakistan’s pearls and precious stones see 47% increase in China’s market

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Pearls and Precious Stones saw a 47% increase in exports from Pakistan to China in 2023, signalling not only the growing de­mand for these natural beauties in the Chinese mar­ket but also the potential of Pakistan’s mining and gemstone industry.

Karim Jan, a Pakistani gem and jewellery export­er to China, told China Economic Net that Pakistan’s northern and northwestern areas are rich in mineral resources, boasting gems like vibrant topaz, deep red rubies, green emeralds, and sapphires, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.Extracting these gems is a deli­cate process, relying on the skilled hands and age-old techniques of local miners and artisans. Pakistan can further improve by utilizing Chinese skills.

“As Chinese consumers increasingly seek out rare and high-quality gemstones, Pakistani gems, known for their unparalleled beauty and crafts­manship, are finding a prominent place in this competitive landscape.”