The Siege of Sarajevo, lasting from 1992 to 1995, stands as one of the most brutal conflicts of the Bosnian War. Bosnian Serb forces besieged the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, subjecting its residents to relentless shelling, snip­ing, and deprivation. Lasting nearly four years, the siege resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread suffering. Sarajevo became a symbol of resilience and defiance amidst the horrors of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the region. The siege final­ly ended with the Dayton Agreement in 1995, but its scars continue to linger, shaping the social and politi­cal landscape of Bosnia and Herzegovina