PC Bhurban wins top honours at Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2024

ISLAMABAD - Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhur­ban’s exceptional culinary team, consisting of seven professional chefs, garnered notable recog­nition at the Pakistan Interna­tional Culinary Championship 2024, receiving several awards across various categories, in­cluding Beef Practical Category, Seafood Practice Professional, Chicken Practical Professional, and many others. The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, se­cured four trophies, eight gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals.

The Pakistan International Cu­linary Championship (PICC) is an event endorsed by the pres­tigious World Chef Association and was held recently in Lahore with culinary enthusiasts and professionals from Maldives, Malaysia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and several regions across Pakistan. PICC 2024 hosts seasoned professionals world­wide and is a remarkable oppor­tunity for young upcoming chefs to hone their skills and learn from skilled professionals.

Sharing his thoughts on the remarkable victories, the Chief Operating Officer Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi, said, “We are humbled by this rec­ognition from the World Chef Association and look forward to consistently enhancing our service standards to meet the varying needs of our guests, who remain at the core of our business strategies. Thank you, and well done, team Bhurban!”

Pearl-Continental Bhurban is renowned for its excellent hospi­tality services and diverse signa­ture restaurants, offering an ex­tensive range of culinary delights from authentic Chinese cuisine and traditional Shinwari to clas­sic Continental dishes. Addition­ally, the hotel prides itself on its exceptional food safety stan­dards. It has recently attained ISO-22000 & HACCP Food Safety Management Recertifications with 100% Compliance for a sec­ond year running, underscoring its commitment to quality and excellence in culinary services.

Cluster General Manager, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhur­ban, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, and Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental, Nadeem Riaz Chaudhary, remarked, “It is a wonderful experience to have one’s hard work recognized and rewarded on a global stage. We are humbled by our victories at PICC 2024 and will continue to do our utmost to facilitate the best and finest culinary experi­ences for our valued guests.”

On a related note, the Pearl-Continental Lahore team also achieved significant success at the championship, showcas­ing their culinary expertise and further establishing the Group’s reputation for culinary excellence. These awards signi­fy Hashoo Group’s longstanding legacy of nurturing the finest talent within its walls across numerous nationwide touch­points, facilitating gold-star hospitality services for an ever-changing guest base.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning national and inter­national markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business in­terests encompassingHashoo School of Hospitality Manage­ment - Pakistan’s premier hos­pitality and tourism education institution, information technol­ogy, investment, travel & tour­ism, and real-estate sectors.