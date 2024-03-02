Saturday, March 02, 2024
PDMA predicts snowfall, rain in Murree, Galiyat

APP
March 02, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) has predicted heavy snowfall and rain in Muree and Galiyat over the next few days, said its Director General Imran Qureshi on Friday. Talking to a private news chan­nel, Qureshi urged the local administration to ensure safety measures to mitigate any potential risks. DG PDMA further appealed to tourists to co­operate with the adminis­tration during this time. Tourists should carefully plan their journeys, taking into account the anticipat­ed heavy snow in Murree and severe weather con­ditions, said Qureshi.

APP

