Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

STAFF REPORT
March 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Education Founda­tion (PEF) has announced its ad­mission policy for academic year 2024-25, aimed at facilitating the enrollment process for students across partner schools. A circular detailing the new admission poli­cy has been disseminated to over seven thousand partner schools through the SIS login system. The duration of new admission cam­paign will be March 1 to April 15, 2024. The spokesman said that the PEF partners affiliated with Foundation Assisted School Programme, Education Voucher Scheme and New School Pro­gram will be able to accommo­date maximum new admissions in their schools while remaining within the policy and infrastruc­ture capacity. The spokesperson emphasised that schools aligned with the EVS Phase- 16 and IRCS, with whom partnership agree­ments had been finalised, were also eligible to accommodate new admissions.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1709345797.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024