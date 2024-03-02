PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

LAHORE - The Punjab Education Founda­tion (PEF) has announced its ad­mission policy for academic year 2024-25, aimed at facilitating the enrollment process for students across partner schools. A circular detailing the new admission poli­cy has been disseminated to over seven thousand partner schools through the SIS login system. The duration of new admission cam­paign will be March 1 to April 15, 2024. The spokesman said that the PEF partners affiliated with Foundation Assisted School Programme, Education Voucher Scheme and New School Pro­gram will be able to accommo­date maximum new admissions in their schools while remaining within the policy and infrastruc­ture capacity. The spokesperson emphasised that schools aligned with the EVS Phase- 16 and IRCS, with whom partnership agree­ments had been finalised, were also eligible to accommodate new admissions.