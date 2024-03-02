PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has extended its sincerest condolences following the tragic passing of Farhan Khan, a player of the Pakistan U-19 football team.

The FIFA Normalisation Committee is extremely saddened by the unfortunate news of the demise of a Pakistan football team player who has left the whole football fraternity of Pakistan aghast. The football family shall always remember his contribution to this beautiful game, the PFF press statement said.

Farhan was a part of the U-19 team that competed in the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers held in Oman in 2019.