PML-N, MQM sign deal to resolve hard issues

ISLAMABAD (Mateen Haid­er): Pakistan Muslim League-N and MQM Pakistan have successfully reached a three-point agreement on the formation of the feder­al government. The agree­ment was reached after both the sides held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal signed the agreements after the talks between the two parties held at Ishaq Dar’s chamber in the Parliament House. Un­der the agreement, the MQM will vote for PML-N for the prime minister election. The three-point agreement was also signed by the leaders of both the parties. Amend­ments in the local govern­ment system and solving the problems of Karachi are also part of the agreement. “Ac­cording to the Charter, con­stitutional amendments will be a priority,” the agreement stated. “MQM will now sit on government benches,” says the agreement. Ahsan Iqbal also told media that MQM-P and PML-N are allies and all matters have been solved be­tween both the sides. 

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

