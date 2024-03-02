PML-N, MQM sign deal to resolve hard issues

ISLAMABAD (Mateen Haider): Pakistan Muslim League-N and MQM Pakistan have successfully reached a three-point agreement on the formation of the federal government. The agreement was reached after both the sides held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal signed the agreements after the talks between the two parties held at Ishaq Dar’s chamber in the Parliament House. Under the agreement, the MQM will vote for PML-N for the prime minister election. The three-point agreement was also signed by the leaders of both the parties. Amendments in the local government system and solving the problems of Karachi are also part of the agreement. “According to the Charter, constitutional amendments will be a priority,” the agreement stated. “MQM will now sit on government benches,” says the agreement. Ahsan Iqbal also told media that MQM-P and PML-N are allies and all matters have been solved between both the sides.