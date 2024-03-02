PML-N, PPP alliance wins Speaker slots ahead of PM vote

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq elected National Assembly Speaker by securing 199 votes n PPP’s Syed Ghulam elected as Deputy Speaker n Election of Prime Minister will be held tomorrow..

ISLAMABAD - The joint candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P), Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emerged victorious in the election for Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, defeating Malik Aamir Dogar.

Sadiq, secured199 votes, while Sunni Itte­had Council’s (SIC) can­didate, Amir Dogar, gar­nered 91 votes. Only 1 vote was rejected during the counting process.

Prominent political figures present during the proceedings included PML-N leader Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif, Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Presi­dent of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, SIC’s Umar Ayub, Asad Qaisar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Khalid Maqbool Saddique.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq late took oath as the Speaker of the National Assem­bly. Outgoing Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf ad­ministered the oath to him. After assuming the seat, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his gratitude to the leaders and members of PML-N, PPP, MQM, PML (Q), IPP and Balochistan Awami Party for reposing con­fidence in him.

He assured he will take forward the proceedings of the house in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the members will be given full op­portunity to express their opin­ion on the floor of the house. He said the doors of his office will always remain open to all the members. The Speaker noted that the current politi­cal tension is not in the inter­est of the country, emphasizing the need for building national consensus and a joint strategy to address the problems faced by the country.

He said both the treasury and opposition members are part of this house and it will be his effort to take them along. Amir Dogar, the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council, felicitated the newly elected Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. He said it is a matter of distinction for Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that he has been elected for the third time.

The House adopted a motion moved by Syed Naveed Qamar to allow use of the chamber of the National Assembly on 9th and 14th of this month or an­other day as may be fixed by the Election Commission of Pa­kistan for election of the Pres­ident of Pakistan and the elec­tion of one member of the Senate from the federal capital.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah of PPPP was elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Assem­bly. He secured 197 votes whilst the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council Junaid Akbar bagged 92 votes. One vote was declared in­valid. Later the newly elected Deputy Speaker took the oath of his office.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered him the oath.

Newly elected Deputy Speak­er Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, after taking oath, thanked the lawmakers, who supported him in the election. He also ap­preciated Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil candidate Junaid Akbar for participating in the democrat­ic process. Syed Ghulam Mus­tafa Shah also thanked the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam, and Ba­lochistan Awami Party for ex­tending their support to him.

Taking the floor, MQM-Paki­stan leader Farooq Sattar called for joining hands to take the country forward. He said we have to strengthen local govern­ments to ensure development at the grass roots level.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said no individual, party, or in­stitution can single handed­ly steer the country out of the present crises. He urged law­makers to forge unity and re­frain from political polarization to strengthen democracy and the parliament as well as to up­hold the supremacy of the con­stitution.

The House has been ad­journed to meet again on Sun­day at 11:00 am.

The house, in a day long sitting, witnessed heavy sloganeer­ing by independent members backed by PTI. They raised slo­gans including “Release Imran Khan- Qaidi [Prisoner number 804] “, “ Kon bachay Ga Pakistan - Imran Khan Imran [Who will save Pakistan- Imran Khan Im­ran Khan] “.

During the proceedings, PML-N senior member Rana Tanvir and some independent members were about to en­gage in physical brawl as they exchanged heated remarks when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was casting vote at Speaker’s podium. The time­ly intervention of the chair proved effective to calm down the situation. On a point of or­der, SIC’s Omar Ayub Khan ex­pressed concerns over Febru­ary 08polls.

“Members who got fake man­date have been elected. They should be expelled,” he said adding that “prisoner number 804”, the number assigned to PTI founder Imran Khan in Adi­ala Jail, should be brought to the Assembly. He said the ECP has yet to announce the allocation of reserved seats in the Nation­al Assembly.

Earlier, JUI-F expressed seri­ous reservations over the 2024 election results. JUI-Fchief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman has an­nounced that his party would not participate in the elections for the top political slots — president, prime minister, and the National Assembly (NA) speaker. Meanwhile, the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for the presidential election to be held on March 9.

According to the schedule, the candidates may submit their nomination papers for the pres­ident office, until Saturday noon in Islamabad and four provin­cial capitals -- Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Nomination papers will un­dergo scrutiny by the Return­ing Officer in Islamabad by 10 am on Monday (March 4). Can­didates have the option to with­draw their nomination papers before the Returning Officer in Islamabad until noon on Tues­day, (March 5).

On the same day, the list of candidates will be made public. Candidates can opt out of the contest by March 6, and polling is scheduled to take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on March 9 at Parliament House in Islam­abad and the provincial Assem­bly buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

An alliance of major political parties, including Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has nominated Asif Ali Zardari for the presidency. Asif Zardari had previously served from 2008 to 2013.