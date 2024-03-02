PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N Pun­jab Ulema Wing General Secre­tary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the lead­ership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif. In a statement issued here on Friday, he emphasised departure from divisive politics and said that the incoming gov­ernment should tackle poverty, inflation and unemployment is­sues through constructive poli­cies. Promoting understanding and unity, Amjad called for op­position cooperation in address­ing the country’s challenges, including economic instability and public welfare. He said that with a focus on good governance, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz aims to transform Punjab into a model province. As Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, the pledge for positive change sig­nals hope for a prosperous and democratic future, he added.