Police launch awareness campaign for traffic rules

Staff Reporter
MIRPURKHAS   -   In light of the instructions of DIG Mirpurkhas Range Tan­veer Alam Odho, Traffic Police Mirpurkhas has created aware­ness of traffic rules in vari­ous private and government schools, one-wheeling, car rac­ing, and other dangerous and deadly activities that cause loss of life and property. Alongwith this, an awareness campaign was launched regarding the prohibition of these crimes. In this regard, under the lead­ership of DSP Satellite Town Abdul Sattar Gurgej, Traffic Sergeant Haider Ali and Traf­fic Police Mirpurkhas on Friday visited various schools and in­formed the students about the observance of traffic rules and the prohibition of one-wheel­ing and racing. Traffic Sergeant Haider Ali said that due to the lack of knowledge of traffic rules and young age, more lives and property are being lost in motorcycle and car accidents.

