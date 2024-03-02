Power outage hits Karachi after heavy rain

KARACHI - Several areas of Karachi faced power outage as at least 150 feeders of K-Electric (KE) tripped after the city re­ceived heavy rainfall on Friday.

As per details, the electricity was suspended in Baldia Town, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad and Nusrat Bhutto Colony. The areas of Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Mauripur, Punjab Colony, and Manghopir were also deprived of electricity.

Several parts of Karachi on Friday received moderate to heavy rain as predicted by the Pakistan Meteo­rological Department. The Met Of­fice also issued statistics according to which the maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in PAF Base Faisal (14mm) followed by Keamari (13mm). Surjani Town received 12.5 mm of rain, Orangi Town 9.7mm, and DHA 9.5mm. The Met Office said that 7.9mm of rain was recorded in Gadap Town while PAF Base Masrur, Mauri­pur, and Quaidabad received 7.5mm of rainfall each.

It added that 7mm of rain was re­corded at Gulshan Hadid and Old Air­port, while Jinnah Terminal received 6.4mm, Korangi 6.3mm, Malir 6mm, and University Road 5.7mm.