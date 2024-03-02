President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for increasing cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of Pakistan and Azerbaijan for sharing best auditing practices to enhance transparency and financial accountability. The president, talking to the visiting Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gulmammadov who called on him, said that public sector accounting was a critical component of financial management within government organizations that helped ensure transparency and accountability in government spending.
Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Muhammad Ajmal Gondal and officials of AGP also attended the meeting, a President House press release said. Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan (CAA), Vugar Gulmammadov, briefed the president about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Supreme Audit Institution of Azerbaijan, CAA, and the Supreme Audit Institution of Pakistan, AGP, for peer reviews of public accounts. He said that the MoU would help deepen friendly relations between the two countries. The president lauded the signing of the MoU between AGP and CAA, adding that it would increase cooperation between two countries in the field of Public Sector Auditing.