President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerbaijan

March 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for increasing cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of Pakistan and Azerbaijan for sharing best audit­ing practices to enhance transparency and financial accountability. The president, talking to the visiting Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Repub­lic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gulmammadov who called on him, said that public sector accounting was a crit­ical component of financial management within gov­ernment organizations that helped ensure transpar­ency and accountability in government spending.

Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Muhammad Ajmal Gondal and officials of AGP also attended the meeting, a President House press release said. Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan (CAA), Vugar Gulmammadov, briefed the president about the Memorandum of Under­standing (MOU) signed between the Supreme Audit Institution of Azerbaijan, CAA, and the Su­preme Audit Institution of Pakistan, AGP, for peer reviews of public accounts. He said that the MoU would help deepen friendly relations between the two countries. The president lauded the sign­ing of the MoU between AGP and CAA, adding that it would increase cooperation between two coun­tries in the field of Public Sector Auditing.

