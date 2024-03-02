PSDF, NAVTTC ink MoU for imparting training to youth

LAHORE - Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and National Vo­cational and Technical Train­ing Commission (NAVTTC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through which PSDF will impart train­ing on the behalf of NAVTTC to the youth of the country. By the virtue of the MoU, the outreach of PSDF has now ex­panded across the country, from earlier limited to Punjab.

Collaborative efforts would be made in digital training and certifications of locally trained youth so that they can be placed in the international market easily. Both the organi­zations also agreed to conduct the sector studies/Training Need Analysis for local and international demand gen­eration, other than the tracer studies and impact evaluations of the skills training programs.

Both the organizations will collaborate in imparting skills training to the youth of the country in the training pro­grams in construction, hos­pitality and IT sectors. These training will be imparted with a focus to at least 30 percent of graduates getting employ­ment. The training would be imparted in 16 districts across the country including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawal­pindi, Islamabad, Rhaim Yar Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sakhar, Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Queta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad. Furthermore, both the organizations have agreed to collaborate in cur­riculum upgradation and de­velopment of the TVET sector.

Speaking on the occasion, COO PSDF Ali Akbar Bosan stressed the need to learn the international practices and improve the local TVET cur­riculum to global standards. ‘There is a need to bridge the gap between the local and in­ternational curriculum so the country produces the skill manpower in accordance with the international demand’, he said, adding that by doing so Pakistani workforce can place in a better way in the inter­national market. Chairperson of NAVTCC Gulmina Bilal Ah­mad urged imposing the youth emergency. There is a need to take the targeted steps to stop failing the youth and make them useful and important to society. She stressed the need of more focusing on Balo­chistan for churning out more and more training there.

Board member of PSDF Dr Ijaz Nabi observed that by signing of the MoU with NAVTTC, the PSDF has been now moving towards its ob­jectivity of creating a skill development institution. He suggested more expanding of the PSDF across the country and industries other than the government fundings.