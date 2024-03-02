Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

LAHORE - Under the Punjab Safe City Project, executed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System captured data from 74,949 vehicles and identified 79 as stolen ones, and 52,125 vehicles with non-standard number plates.
This was highlighted during a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Friday. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.
The participants in the meeting were apprised that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System had proven highly effective, capturing 190,867 faces. The faces captured were compared with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments to identify anomalies.
The Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System. A total of 464 cameras have successfully been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designated areas under the Punjab Safe City Project. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.
LWMC & PSCA COLLABORATE TO KEEP LAHORE CLEAN
In a concerted effort to maintain cleanliness and uphold environmental standards in Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the Safe Cities Authority (SCA) have forged a collaborative partnership.
This initiative aims to leverage modern technology and operational synergy to combat waste management challenges across the city.
This initiative was discussed during a recent visit by a delegation led by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din to the Safe Cities Authority headquarters. During the visit, the delegation met with Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze and Chief Admin Officer Shoaib Mehmood, discussing the pivotal role of safe and smart city concepts in ensuring a clean environment. CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that the integration of safe city cameras will facilitate immediate cleaning actions upon waste detection, enhancing the efficiency of waste management operations.
CEO Babar Sahib Din further emphasised the benefits of Safe City Cameras, noting that they play a vital role in promoting self-accountability, monitoring duties, and enabling prompt actions to maintain cleanliness. He highlighted the instrumental role of safe city cameras in ensuring a clean city environment. Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze reiterated the Safe Cities Authority’s commitment to supporting all departments in environmental conservation efforts.