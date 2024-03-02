Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

LAHORE - Under the Punjab Safe City Proj­ect, executed by the Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Police Department, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System captured data from 74,949 vehicles and identified 79 as sto­len ones, and 52,125 vehicles with non-standard number plates.

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting, presid­ed over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Friday. PITB Addi­tional Director General (ADG) Qa­sim Ifzal, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, and other senior officials were also present.

The participants in the meeting were apprised that the AI-powered Facial Recognition System had proven highly effective, capturing 190,867 faces. The faces captured were compared with a vast database comprising 20.4 million records and pictures from different government departments to identify anomalies.

The Safe City Project leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deploy a Facial Recognition System, Auto­mated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, and Tag and Trace System. A total of 464 cameras have successfully been installed at 142 strategic sites across the designat­ed areas under the Punjab Safe City Project. The system is successfully helping in curbing crimes in Rawal­pindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

LWMC & PSCA COLLABORATE TO KEEP LAHORE CLEAN

In a concerted effort to maintain cleanliness and uphold environ­mental standards in Lahore, the Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) and the Safe Cities Authority (SCA) have forged a col­laborative partnership.

This initiative aims to leverage modern technology and operation­al synergy to combat waste man­agement challenges across the city.

This initiative was discussed dur­ing a recent visit by a delegation led by LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din to the Safe Cities Authority headquarters. During the visit, the delegation met with Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Fero­ze and Chief Admin Officer Shoaib Mehmood, discussing the pivotal role of safe and smart city concepts in ensuring a clean environment. CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that the integration of safe city cam­eras will facilitate immediate clean­ing actions upon waste detection, enhancing the efficiency of waste management operations.

CEO Babar Sahib Din further em­phasised the benefits of Safe City Cameras, noting that they play a vital role in promoting self-account­ability, monitoring duties, and en­abling prompt actions to maintain cleanliness. He highlighted the in­strumental role of safe city cameras in ensuring a clean city environ­ment. Chief Operating Officer Mus­tansar Feroze reiterated the Safe Cities Authority’s commitment to supporting all departments in envi­ronmental conservation efforts.