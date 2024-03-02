Saturday, March 02, 2024
Sarfraz Bugti takes oath as Balochistan Chief Minister

Web Desk
5:43 PM | March 02, 2024
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took oath of office on Saturday afternoon. 

Governor Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to Bugti in the Balochistan Assembly.

Bugti, a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), gained the confidence of 41 MPAs in the 65-member Balochistan Assembly. Abdul Majeed Badini of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Hidayatur Rehman of Haq do Tehreek voted in favour of Sarfraz Bugti, while JUI and the National Party abstained from voting.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Faisal Karim Kundi attended the oath-taking ceremony. 

Bugti previously took oath as a member of the National Assembly after resigning from the Senate. In December, he resigned from the federal cabinet and joined the PPP. He contested and won the election from PB-10 constituency in Dera Bugti.

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been elected the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, while the position of deputy speaker has been assumed by PPP’s Ghazala Gola.

Web Desk

