Saturday, March 02, 2024
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

Agencies
March 02, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is delighted to of­fer 100 tons of dates to its Pakistani brethren in a ges­ture of goodwill. Follow­ing the recommendation of leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi gov­ernment has extended a heartfelt gift to the people of Pakistan continuing its annual tradition during a ceremony held here at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, along with Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief), handed over the consign­ment to the government of Pakistan. This gener­ous donation is intended for distribution among the Pakistani community during the holy month of Ramazan. This noble ges­ture exemplifies the endur­ing bond of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, reflecting the spirit of generosity and sol­idarity cherished by both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Agencies

