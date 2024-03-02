Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is delighted to of­fer 100 tons of dates to its Pakistani brethren in a ges­ture of goodwill. Follow­ing the recommendation of leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi gov­ernment has extended a heartfelt gift to the people of Pakistan continuing its annual tradition during a ceremony held here at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, along with Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief), handed over the consign­ment to the government of Pakistan. This gener­ous donation is intended for distribution among the Pakistani community during the holy month of Ramazan. This noble ges­ture exemplifies the endur­ing bond of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, reflecting the spirit of generosity and sol­idarity cherished by both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.