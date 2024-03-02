Scientists for promoting science in socio-economic development

Saturday, March 02, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Sci­entists from various fields converged at the National Center of Excellence in Geology, University of Peshawar, for a groundbreak­ing scientific convention organized by the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF). Titled ‘Science for Socio-Economic Development,’ the event marked the initiation of the Gold­en Jubilee celebrations of PSF’s contribu­tions to Science & Technology.

Dr. Qasim Jan, the outgoing Interim Pro­vincial Minister for Education, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his address, he commended the PSF for serving as a piv­otal platform for the country’s scientists and emphasized the vital role of scientific education in propelling the nation towards development. Despite substantial invest­ments, Dr. Qasim acknowledged the chal­lenges faced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, particularly the 4.7 million out-of-school children.

Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foun­dation, Dr. Akram Sheikh, outlined the Foundation’s significant contributions to the development of Science & Technology. Dr. Sheikh highlighted the need for public awareness and media involvement in pro­moting scientific education. He announced the upcoming launch of the PSF’s YouTube channel and plans for journalist training on reporting science and technology.

Dr. Anisa Qamar, Chairperson of the De­partment of Physics, presented insights into ‘Plasma Physics and its Applications,’ while Dr. Taza Gul, Director of Science and Tech­nology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussed the progress of the department.

A panel discussion, featuring participants from academia, PhD scholars, students, and media, addressed potential challenges in promoting Science and Technology in the country, underscoring the importance of sustained efforts and awareness campaigns across various segments of society.

