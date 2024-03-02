Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister-Designate Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for win­ning the election of Speak­er National Assembly with a thumping majority. In a state­ment, Shehbaz Sharif who is the President Pakistan Mus­lim League (PML-N), said that Ayaz Sadiq has set a unique example of victory as Speak­er NA for the third time, add­ing that he is an experienced and senior politician. He said that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will play an active role in promo­tion of democratic values in the country.