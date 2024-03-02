Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Ayaz Sadiq

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Ayaz Sadiq
Agencies
March 02, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister-Designate Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for win­ning the election of Speak­er National Assembly with a thumping majority. In a state­ment, Shehbaz Sharif who is the President Pakistan Mus­lim League (PML-N), said that Ayaz Sadiq has set a unique example of victory as Speak­er NA for the third time, add­ing that he is an experienced and senior politician. He said that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will play an active role in promo­tion of democratic values in the country.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024