SIC nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as presidential candidate

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has announced its support for Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), as the presidential candidate.

PTI founder has endorsed Mehmood Khan Achakzai as the nominee for the coveted presidential seat. Today, Mahmood Khan is set to submit his nomination papers for the prestigious office of the president of Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victorious candidates, who were barred from using electoral symbol 'bat' and contesting under the PTI banner on February 8, have now joined SIC and are set to nominate their candidate, Mahmood Khan after aligning with SIC.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has nominated Asif Ali Zardari for the role of president. Asif Zardari's counsel, Farooq H Naek, would submit the nomination papers in Islamabad.

Candidates have until 12 am today (Saturday) to submit their nomination papers in the four provincial high courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Following the submission phase, the scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place on March 4, ensuring a thorough examination of each candidate's eligibility and credentials for the prestigious role of the president of Pakistan.

On March 5, candidates successfully nominated will be able to retrieve their papers, and the ECP will simultaneously release the list of contenders vying for the coveted presidential seat.

The presidential election polling is scheduled to take place on March 9 at the Parliament House and the four provincial assemblies.

The Chief Justices of the High Courts will serve as the presiding officers for the presidential election. Justice Amer Farooq has assumed the role of presiding officer for the upcoming election.

It is pertinent to note that Achakzai won National Assembly seat from NA-266 constituency in Balochistan's Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman.