Sindh Police hold meeting to address rain emergency, ensuring public safety

KARACHI - Under the chairmanship of Sindh Inspector Gen­eral Police (IGP), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a high-level meeting was convened to tackle the escalating rain emergency and to reinforce peace and security measures. Attended by key officials including Addi­tional IGP Welfare and Works, DIGPs of CTD, Special Branch, Welfare, Establishment, RRF, IT, South and AIGPs, the meeting aimed to strategise responses to the pressing challenges posed by the rainfall.

Additional IGP Karachi and Zonal DIGPs Karachi and Rangers officers joined the deliberations via video conferencing.

The Sindh IGP emphasised the imperative for cohesive collaboration among officers, the Sindh government, and local administrations to effec­tively address the rain crisis.

Instructions were issued for heightened visibil­ity of police and traffic personnel on the streets during adverse weather conditions, ensuring pub­lic safety and traffic management.

Furthermore, directives were imparted to main­tain vigilance in respective police stations and of­fices, with particular emphasis on the proactive oversight of rain emergency arrangements by the newly elected chief minister of Sindh.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to providing relief to affected citizens, the Sindh Po­lice chief underscored the importance of concert­ed efforts in mitigating the impact of the crisis.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja affirmed the chief minister’s directives regarding the upkeep of existing police stations across the province and the expeditious establishment of new police stations, with district officers tasked to expedite assessments within a week. Addressing the prevalence of crimes, par­ticularly in street crime and drug-infested areas, IGP Sindh reiterated the government’s resolve to undertake robust measures to combat criminal activities. Assurance was provided regarding the provision of comprehensive support and assis­tance to law enforcement agencies by the Sindh government in their endeavours to curb crime.

In line with the directives of the chief minister, plans are underway for the swift installation of surveillance cameras along internal and external roads across the province, with initial focus on Ka­rachi’s internal routes, including Toll Plaza, slated for completion within a week, followed by broader deployment on other thoroughfares.