SIU busts drug peddling ring

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police announced on Friday apprehending a gang of drug peddlers and seized drugs alongwith a vehicle from their possession.
According to SSP SIU, a three member gang was apprehended from North Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA). The individuals arrested were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Aziz, and Irshad. The SIU confiscated 3.710-kg of hashish and recovered a car utilised for the transportation and distribution of drugs.
During initial inquiries, they disclosed acquiring drugs from a suspect named Asghar in Balochistan. They conducted drug sales from the confiscated car across various parts of Karachi.
A case has been filed against the suspects at the SIU police station, and efforts are underway to retrieve data of the seized car. Further investigations are underway