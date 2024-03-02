Saturday, March 02, 2024
SIU busts drug peddling ring

Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police announced on Friday ap­prehending a gang of drug peddlers and seized drugs alongwith a vehicle from their possession.

According to SSP SIU, a three mem­ber gang was apprehended from North Karachi Industrial Area (NKIA). The individuals arrested were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Aziz, and Irshad. The SIU confiscated 3.710-kg of hashish and recovered a car utilised for the transpor­tation and distribution of drugs.

During initial inquiries, they disclosed acquiring drugs from a suspect named Asghar in Balochistan. They conducted drug sales from the confiscated car across various parts of Karachi.

A case has been filed against the sus­pects at the SIU police station, and ef­forts are underway to retrieve data of the seized car. Further investigations are underway

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

Our Staff Reporter

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

