SJC concludes work on complaints against ex-judge Naqvi in plots scam

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Friday con­cluded its proceedings on the complaints filed against Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a former judge of the Supreme Court, regarding plots scam.

The SJC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council, and comprises two most senior judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhat­ti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan heard the complaints.

The Council’s order stated that the proceedings against the former judge were held in the open court upon his request. It further said: “Once again we say if anyone in the court, on his behalf, wants to examine the evidence and the witnesses, he is most welcome, but since no one has come for­ward, therefore, the evidence is closed.”

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman in­formed the SJC that Mazahar Naqvi on February 29 had written a letter to the Council’s Secretar­iat. He only read the operative part of the letter, which states; “I am not attending the Council pro­ceedings, but reserve the right to approach an ap­propriate forum for redressal of grievances.

At the end of the proceedings, Justice Faez told the Attorney General; “Your job is finished now and ours started.”