SMIU GRC presents recommendations to policy makers for implementation

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam Universi­ty’s 2nd Global Research Conference and its six international conferences which were held on February 28-29, 2024 presented recommendation to the policy makers for implementa­tions, in the concluding session of the GRC held on Feb 28 and 29 at the auditorium of the SMIU. The session was attended by Sindh HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi, SMIU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeeb Shari, vice chancellors of different universities, national and international scholars, faculty, heads of various sections and students.

The Faculty of Sciences in its inter­national conference recommended that there is a dire need to establish a Nature-Inspired Innovation Hub by the higher education institutions as a collaborative space, where academia, industry experts and global commu­nity can participate in community of practices, discuss and bring sustain­able solutions to forefront inspired by nature. It further added that there is a need to conduct projects and research on nature inspired smart communi­ties and share findings with the global research and academic communities through open educational practices.

The Faculty of Education in its in­ternational conference recommend­ed that there is a crucial need to cultivate interdisciplinary dialogues among educators, researchers, and policymakers regarding the policy and curriculum issues in teacher ed­ucation to shape a sustainable future.

It also recommended that there is a need for teachers to work closely with learners and conduct field analysis before designing any course. Foster collaboration between educators, in­dustry experts, and students to ensure relevance, adaptability, and a commit­ment to sustainable educational prac­tices. It said mental health is a funda­mental aspect of overall well-being. Integrating this course into various disciplines ensures that students re­ceive comprehensive support, by normalising discussions around men­tal health, universities contribute to creating an inclusive and empathetic learning environment. The Faculty of Social Sciences in its recommen­dation suggested training for media personal to report ethically about hu­man rights, justice, and social issues, working collectively with authorities to give out correct details, and using different media to teach communities how to stay safe and informed.

It further said that the research centers should be established that should be dedicated to conducting studies, provide policy recommenda­tions, and engage in advocacy to ad­dress pressing societal issues.

The Faculty of Management, Busi­ness Administration and Commerce in its international conference of rec­ommended that that businesses have more responsibilities towards eco­nomic, social and environmental sus­tainability, therefore, entrepreneur­ship and social innovation culture should be promoted among higher ed­ucation learners. It said that the prac­tice of publishing sustainability re­ports has become widespread among companies globally, and it has become crucial for companies to take action to reduce the impact of their opera­tions on the environment and society. There is a need to develop strategies to enhance capabilities of business students to understand various issues related to circular economy, waste management and business models. The Faculty of Information Technolo­gy in its international conference said it should conduct research projects and also encourage research scholars to collaborate and embrace innovative intelligence computing systems and its implementation.

It said that Pakistan faces a number of challenges when it comes to cyber security. One of the biggest issues is the lack of resources and expertise dedicated to this field. There is a dire need to develop expertise in students/researchers to cope up with this issue. In this regard, new courses such as Computer Forensics and Advanc